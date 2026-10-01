Chelsea and Manchester United Dispatch Scouts for Lions Star Aleksey Batrakov

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United have intensified their pursuit of Galatasaray’s summer signing Aleksey Batrakov, with both clubs preparing to send scouting delegations to monitor the 21-year-old playmaker in upcoming Champions League action.

The Russian international, who completed a marquee €25 million move to Rams Park from Lokomotiv Moscow earlier this season, has quickly established himself as one of the most intriguing young creative talents in European football.

English Heavyweights Route Around Sanctions

According to reports Fotomaç, both Chelsea and Manchester United originally tracked Batrakov during his breakout spell in Moscow. However, direct transfer restrictions and financial sanctions prevented UK clubs from executing a deal straight from Lokomotiv, allowing Galatasaray to step in and secure his signature.

Despite his recent arrival in Istanbul, English recruitment departments have not dropped their interest. Representatives from both clubs will be present in the stands to evaluate Batrakov during Galatasaray’s marquee UEFA Champions League fixture against Barcelona.

International Form Validates European Interest

Batrakov’s stock continues to rise following productive displays during the international window, where he recorded an assist, created one big chance, and completed 82% of his passes in Russia’s friendly against Iran.

Having already logged five appearances and an assist in yellow and red, Batrakov’s rapid adaptation to high-level European football has positioned Galatasaray in a commanding negotiation spot as Premier League interest intensifies ahead of the winter window.