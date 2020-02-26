Chelsea & Arsenal could be forced to wait to sign £15m rated Eredivisie star

Chelsea and Arsenal have been closely linked with Feyenoord rising star Orkun Kokcu over recent weeks.

Voetball International claim that Chelsea, Arsenal and Sevilla are all interested in Kokcu but could be made to wait to secure his signature.

The Eredivisie outfit are keen on keeping the Turkey U21 star on beyond the end of the season.

Feyenoord want Kokcu to sign a contract extension that would keep him at the club until 2023.

The Dutch outfit feel his value could increase further if Kokcu continues to develop and he is currently receiving first-team action.

The 19-year-old has three goals and five assists for Feyenoord in 32 appearances since making his debut last season.

The rising star meanwhile, reportedly is open to staying another season at the Dutch club.

The Daily Mail – who broke the story that Arsenal want Kokcu last month – claim that Feyenoord want £15m for the youngster.

Turkish newspaper Milliyet were next to report on Kokcu claiming that the Gunners London rivals Chelsea want him.

The young attacking midfielder has played twice for Turkey at U21 level including a 3-2 defeat against England in a European U21 Championship qualifier last September.