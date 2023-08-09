Chelsea Ziyech Development Puts Turkish Giants on High Alert in Transfer Race

Chelsea have excluded Hakim Ziyech from their squad list for the upcoming season, fueling speculation that the Moroccan winger could be on his way to Fenerbahçe or Galatasaray according to NTV Spor.

Ziyech has been linked with a move to Turkiye for several months, and his omission from Chelsea’s squad list seems to confirm that he is no longer in the plans of new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax in 2020, but he has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

He has made just 23 appearances in the Premier League last season, and he has only scored four goals.

Pochettino is said to be looking for a more versatile winger who can play on both sides of the pitch, and Ziyech does not fit that profile.

Fanatik meanwhile, claim that Fenerbahce will make a new offer for Ziyec following the latest development.

The club will reportedly hold talks with his agent as well to accelerate negotiations.

However, the Yellow Canaries do also face competition from Saudi Arabia.

Ziyec is under contract until 2025.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will accept Fenerbahçe’s offer for Ziyech. However, his omission from the squad list suggests that they are willing to let him go this summer.