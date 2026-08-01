Chelsea Forward Nicolas Jackson Proposed to Beşiktaş with Vincenzo Italiano Set to Decide

Premier League striker Nicolas Jackson has been offered to Beşiktaş as the Turkish giants evaluate options to bolster their forward line, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Chelsea frontman has been put forward by intermediaries as the Black Eagles actively seek high-caliber offensive additions ahead of the upcoming Süper Lig campaign and European qualification rounds.

Ball in Vincenzo Italiano’s Court

Following the arrival of head coach Vincenzo Italiano, who assumed control at Tupras Stadium on a two-year deal, Beşiktaş management is consulting the Italian tactician on all potential squad acquisitions.

The club hierarchy has presented Jackson’s profile to Italiano, with the 48-year-old manager set to make the final determination on whether to pursue concrete negotiations with Chelsea.

Squad Rebuilding Strategy

Beşiktaş are undergoing a major squad reshuffle under Italiano’s leadership following their fourth-place league finish last term. Having already advanced in UEFA Europa League qualifying, the Istanbul side is prioritizing proven attacking talent to close the gap on domestic rivals:

A versatile, dynamic striker capable of leading the press and complementing newly arrived playmakers like Orkun Kökçü.

The proposal currently rests at an exploratory stage as Italiano evaluates how Jackson’s tactical fit aligns with his pressing system.

Should Italiano give the green light, Beşiktaş executives are expected to initiate formal contact with Chelsea to discuss structure and financial terms for the Senegalese international.