Chelsea Goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen Pushing for Summer Move to Beşiktaş

Out-of-favour Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen is actively seeking a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Turkish Süper Lig giants Beşiktaş emerging as his preferred destination for the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to a report by Turkish outlet Sabah, Beşiktaş are determined to overhaul their squad ahead of the 2026/27 season, making the acquisition of a top-tier shot-stopper a primary objective. The Black Eagles’ search has led them to the 24-year-old Danish international, who is reportedly eager to seal a move to the Tüpraş Stadium.

Jörgensen’s interest in the Istanbul club is not new. Beşiktaş initially attempted to sign the goalkeeper during the January transfer window, and the player was keen on the move at the time. However, a winter departure was blocked by then-Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior, who was reluctant to deplete his goalkeeping options mid-season. Despite the failed January move, Jörgensen’s stance remains unchanged as he awaits a formal offer from the Turkish side.

The Swedish-born goalkeeper has endured a difficult spell in West London since his £20.7 million switch from Villarreal in July 2024. While demonstrating flashes of high potential, Jörgensen has struggled for consistency, ultimately losing his regular spot in the starting lineup. His frustration compounded during the 2025/26 campaign, where he was limited to just 12 appearances (963 minutes), conceding 17 goals and keeping a solitary clean sheet.

Despite his turbulent form in the Premier League, Jörgensen’s market value remains strong. For Beşiktaş, securing a reliable presence between the posts has become a critical vulnerability following the high-profile sale of veteran goalkeeper Mert Günok to arch-rivals Fenerbahçe earlier in the year.

With Jörgensen actively pushing for an exit and Beşiktaş ready to reinforce their defensive spine, a permanent summer transfer increasingly appears to be the most likely outcome for all parties involved.