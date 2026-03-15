Chelsea Lead Race for Trabzonspor’s Ivorian Sensation Christ Inao Oulai

Chelsea have reportedly entered “intensive negotiations” to sign Trabzonspor’s breakout star Christ Inao Oulai, with the Premier League club prepared to sanction a massive £44 million deal to secure the teenager’s signature.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international has become one of the most coveted young talents in Europe after a meteoric rise over the last twelve months. Should the move materialize, it would represent a staggering profit for the Turkish side, who acquired the midfielder from Bastia for less than £5 million just last summer.

From Bastia to the Big Time

Oulai first appeared on the radar of major European scouts after a clinical spell in France, where he netted six goals in 18 appearances for Bastia. Since moving to the Black Sea coast, he has seamlessly transitioned to the Turkish Super Lig, cementing his place in the starting lineup and contributing to six goals across 21 appearances in all competitions.

His impressive domestic form was further bolstered by his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, where he represented the Ivory Coast on the continental stage.

The Boehly Blueprint

While Chelsea have faced criticism for their lack of transfer activity in the winter window—failing to land targets like Jeremy Jacquet—it appears Todd Boehly remains committed to the club’s long-term “blueprint.” This strategy prioritizes the acquisition of elite young players with significant future resale value.

According to AfricaFoot, Chelsea previously tested Trabzonspor’s resolve with a £35 million bid in January, which was swiftly rejected. It is now understood that a fee closer to £44 million will be required to pry the midfielder away from Trabzon, where he is currently under contract until 2030.

A London Tug-of-War

The Blues are far from alone in their pursuit. London rivals Tottenham, West Ham, and Crystal Palace are all reportedly monitoring the situation, while local giants Galatasaray are keen to keep the Ivorian talent within the Turkish top flight.

If Chelsea successfully navigate the bidding war, the likely plan would involve Oulai being sent out on loan to gain further experience. A temporary move to Strasbourg, Chelsea’s sister club under the BlueCo umbrella, is considered a high-probability scenario for the 2026/27 campaign.

Future Outlook

With the summer window approaching, the battle for Oulai’s signature is expected to intensify. For Trabzonspor, the potential sale would represent a club-record windfall, while for Chelsea, it would be another high-stakes bet on one of Africa’s brightest prospects.