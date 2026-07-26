Chelsea & Man United In Race For Archie Brown

Archie Brown has expressed a clear desire to return to English football this summer as Chelsea, Manchester United, and Nottingham Forest intensify their focus on the Fenerbahçe left-back, according to Sabah.

The 24-year-old defender, who completed a transfer to the Kadıköy side from Belgian club K.A.A. Gent last summer, has established himself as a prominent target for Premier League sides seeking domestic homegrown status paired with elite physical capacity on the left flank.

Bidding War and Istanbul Valuation

According to reports in Turkey, Fenerbahçe have set a strict financial threshold of £17 million (€20 million) before sanctioning any potential exit for the former Derby County youth product.

Nottingham Forest made the first formal move with an opening offer of £13 million. Fenerbahçe’s executive board rejected the proposal immediately, making clear that no negotiations will progress without meeting their complete evaluation.

Chelsea and Manchester United continue to monitor developments closely. Both clubs have identified Brown as an ideal profile to bolster defensive depth on the left side ahead of the domestic and European campaign.

Brown is understood to be enthusiastic about testing himself in the Premier League, having built his senior professional career abroad across Switzerland, Belgium, and Turkey.

Contractual Stance

With Brown under contract in Kadıköy through June 2028—with an option for an additional year—Fenerbahçe remain in a commanding position in negotiations. Unless Chelsea, Manchester United, or Nottingham Forest elect to match the £17 million asking price, the Istanbul club will retain the defender as an essential starter for their title charge.