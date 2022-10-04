Chelsea one of 3 clubs in talks with Leicester City over defender transfer

Chelsea are one of three clubs currently in talks with Leicester City over defender Caglar Soyuncu according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Sabuncuoglu reports that Inter and Villarreal are also in talks for the defender who has fallen out of favor under the management of Brendan Rodgers.

READ: Turkish League Wrap 8: Trabzonspor & Basaksehir make gains

ÖZEL | Chelsea, Inter ve Villarreal, Çağlar Söyüncü’yü kadrosuna katmak için görüşmelere başladı. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) September 30, 2022

Despite being a key player over the last few seasons Soyuncu has not featured at all in the league this term despite the Foxes being in poor form.

Soyuncu has dropped down the pecking order behind Daniel Amartey and Wilfred Ndidi at centre-back and has only made a single appearance, in the Carabao Cup.

It appears that the Premier League side are prepared to part ways with the Turkey international over the winter transfer window as he has less than a year left on his contract.

By winter Soyuncu would have just six-months left on his contract so Chelsea would be able to get a cut price deal for the 26-year-old.

Additionally, Soyuncu would be able to enter direct talks with oversees club for a summer move without needing permission from his parent club.

Soyuncu has three goals and two assists in 124 appearances for Leicester City and has 49 international caps for Turkey.

The defender was considered a star player at Leicester until this season and has lifted the FA Cup and Super Cup at the club.