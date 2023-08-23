Chelsea Outcast Offered to Turkish Giants, Blues want £8m

Fenerbahce have been offered Chelsea outcast Callum Hudson-Odoi through intermediaries according to the Takvim newspaper.

Per the source, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, does not think of the 22-year-old has a future at the club.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Hudson-Odoi, was loaned out to Bayer Leverkusen last season and as reported in the Evening Standard, he is desperate to leave the Blues in pursuit of regular first team football.

Chelsea reportedly want £8m for the striker; a fee another interested side Nottingham Forest have refused to pay.

The 22-year-old has a year left on his contract and is paid £120,000 a week in wages so Chelsea will be keen to get him off their books if he is not going to play this season.

Fenerbahce have yet to make a decision wether they will make a form offer for Hudson-Odoi, they are currently weighing up their options.

The striker played 1077 minutes in a total of 21 matches last season scoring just one goal and providing one assist.

The transfer window in England shuts on 1 September but Fenerbahce will have extra time to prepare an offer if they do go ahead and try to sign him as the Super Lig window runs until 15 September.

Hudson-Odoi has played a total of 208 matches in his career so far, scoring 48 goals and providing 41 assists.

Odoi has been capped three times for the England national team.