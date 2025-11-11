Chelsea Rekindle Interest in Victor Osimhen Amid Renewed European Scramble

Chelsea has reportedly rekindled their long-standing pursuit of Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, despite having previously hesitated on finalizing a deal due to the Nigerian star’s steep wage demands. The 26-year-old goal machine is set to be one of the most sought-after properties in the 2026 summer transfer window, with Europe’s elite preparing massive offers.

Osimhen has been perpetually linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for several years. A transfer was reportedly close in 2024 following his tumultuous final period at Napoli, but personal terms could not be agreed upon. This led to a successful season-long loan to Galatasaray, where he exploded with 37 goals in 41 appearances during the 2024-2025 campaign.

Previous Sticking Point: Wage Demands

Chelsea re-emerged as a major contender for Osimhen’s signature when he returned to Napoli this past summer. However, the Blues were once again reportedly unwilling to meet his high annual wage demands, believed to be around €15 million, causing the proposed transfer to fall through.

Galatasaray seized the opportunity, making Osimhen their most expensive signing in history by agreeing to a substantial €75 million transfer fee to make the move permanent.

European Giants Line Up for 2026

Since his permanent move to Okan Buruk’s side, Osimhen has continued his prolific goalscoring form. He has already netted nine times in just 12 matches this season, including a league-leading six goals in the UEFA Champions League.

This persistent excellence has caught the attention of nearly every major club. According to Turkish publication Fanatik, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain are all eager to sign the striker next summer.

Fanatik names Barcelona and Liverpool as currently leading the charge, a surprising notion given Barcelona’s well-documented financial issues and Liverpool’s significant summer investments in forwards like Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

Furthermore, the competition is not limited to Europe. Clubs in Saudi Arabia are expected to renew their interest in Osimhen next year, with the Galatasaray star potentially receiving contract proposals that could exceed €43 million per annum.

Chelsea’s Continued Ambition

Despite Chelsea potentially having a roster of young forwards including João Pedro, Liam Delap, Marc Guiu, and Nicolas Jackson next summer, Osimhen has been on their radar for years.

It appears the lure of finally securing the Nigerian superstar remains strong enough for the Blues to once again target a deal in 2026, regardless of the significant financial package required.