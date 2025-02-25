Chelsea Send Scouts to Turkey For Victor Osimhen For Istanbul Derby Clash

A flurry of high-profile scouts descended upon the electrifying Galatasaray-Fenerbahce derby in Istanbul, with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen among the players firmly in their sights.

Representatives from Chelsea were present, their focus fixed on the Napoli loanee’s performance in the cauldron of one of football’s most intense rivalries, sources told Turkish-Football.

Osimhen, currently enjoying a prolific loan spell at Galatasaray, has emerged as a prime target for Europe’s elite clubs.

The highly charged atmosphere of the Istanbul derby, famed for its fervent passion and unrelenting pressure, offered a crucial litmus test for the striker’s temperament and ability to deliver on the big stage.

The presence of scouts from Chelsea underscores the growing speculation surrounding Osimhen’s future.

The Nigeria international has been linked with several major European clubs after an impressive season in Turkey.

Osimhen’s loan stint at Galatasaray has been marked by consistent goal-scoring and impactful performances, prompting scouts to closely monitor his development.

The derby, with its heightened stakes and intense scrutiny, provided an ideal opportunity to gauge his ability to thrive under pressure.

The future of Osimhen has been a constant source of speculation, with a high-profile summer transfer widely anticipated.

Chelsea are keen to reinforce their frontline but could face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United who have been closely linked with Osimhen.

The electric atmosphere of the Galatasaray-Fenerbahce derby provided a stern test for Osimhen but it ended in a disappointing goalless draw – which kept the Lions six points clear at the top of the table.