Chelsea star nominates Ilkay Gundogan & Emre Can in goal challenge

Chelsea defender Anthony Rudiger took part in the ‘goal challenge’ that has gone viral among footballers.

With football pretty much everywhere – except Turkey – suspended players have taken to social media to pass time.

The goal challenge is where a footballer posts a clip of a goal he has scored and then nominates a few other players to do the same – not very creative I know.

Anyway, this is what Rudiger posted – Arsenal fans turn away now.

The Chelsea man then proceeded to nominate four players including Ilkay Gundogan and Emre Can.

Can has rudely decided not to respond – yet.

Gundogan meanwhile, responded with a goal from what looks to be a training ground.

He manages to find the back of the net in a very small looking goal.

The midfielder of Turkish origin went onto nominate his brother Ilkan, fellow Germany born Turk Cenk Tosun as well as Leroy Sane.

The Premier League have currently postponed all gaves until 4 April because of coronavirus.

The BBC report that the league will hold an emergency board meeting held via conference call today to discuss the future of the current season.