Chelsea striker drops transfer hint amid reports that he is close to joining Besiktas

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi dropped a transfer hint last night following Besiktas’ 3-0 win over Rizespor.

Batshuayi tweeted ‘N’Koudou calling’ with laughing emojis after the Besiktas ace tweeted whether he should call the Chelsea forward.

Nkoudou calling 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) August 13, 2021

Kevin N’Koudou then responded with a tweet featuring a photograph of himself alongside the message ‘Agent N’Koudou’.

The latest developments follows weeks of reports that Batshuayi is Besiktas bound.

Black Eagles head coach Sergen Yalcin revealed after the game that he believes the striker will join his side some time next week.

“We are trying to make the right transfers as much as we can, without causing our club to suffer economically,” Yalcin said.

“This is why this process is taking longer. We are late, but this is not about our will. It is very difficult to get players from Europe, to get the right players. We had 3-4 alternatives, but we had problems.

“Batshuayi will be here next week if nothing goes wrong. We have the players we want, we pay well and we will play in the Champions League. This situation strengthens our hand.”

Batshuayi has 12 months left on his Chelsea contract.

It is unclear what the transfer details will be but it is unlikely to be a high priced transfer as Besiktas are struggling financially following the pandemic.

The reigning Super Lig and Turkish Cup champions got their league campaign off to a great start beating Rizespor 3-0 at home in their opening game with goals from N’Koudou, Atiba Hutchinson and Cyle Larin.