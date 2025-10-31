Chelsea Submits ‘Exciting’ Bid for Juventus Star Kenan Yildiz

Chelsea has accelerated its pursuit of highly-rated Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, with reports indicating the London club has presented a compelling contract proposal to the Turkish international’s representatives.

The 20-year-old has become one of Europe’s most sought-after young talents, and while interest is high from multiple top clubs, a report from Team Talk suggests Chelsea is currently in the driver’s seat. The club is reportedly leading the race after holding “discreet talks” and submitting a “very exciting proposal” for the versatile attacker.

Potential €90 Million Partnership with Palmer

Chelsea views Yildiz as a key component of their attacking overhaul, specifically targeting him as a dynamic partner for star attacker Cole Palmer. The Turkish player’s ability to operate across multiple attacking roles makes him a highly valued, long-term asset.

However, acquiring the young forward won’t come cheap. Yildiz is expected to command a transfer fee in the region of €90 million. Despite the hefty price tag, Chelsea sees the investment as crucial to building a squad capable of challenging for major trophies.

Yildiz has already demonstrated his potential this season, registering three goals and four assists for Juventus. His raw talent, combined with his versatility, suggests he could add significant goals and creativity to the Blues’ final third.

Rivals Lurking

Although Chelsea appears to be the frontrunner, two of their biggest Premier League rivals, Manchester United and Liverpool, are also reportedly keeping close tabs on the player’s development. Both clubs are known to be seeking more cutting-edge and depth in their attacking options.

The prospect of moving to the Premier League is thought to be highly appealing to Yildiz, who is seen as having the potential to evolve into a world-class player with the right coaching and experience. As the transfer window approaches, all three clubs—and fans—will be watching closely to see which giant secures the signature of the promising Turkish star.