Chelsea Target Osimhen Responds to Transfer Rumours

Victor Osimhen has dismissed speculation linking him with a January move away from Galatasaray.

The Nigerian striker has been in impressive form since joining the Turkish club on loan from Napoli. Despite interest from several top European clubs, including Chelsea, Osimhen has confirmed his intention to remain at Galatasaray until the end of the season.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

“I’m here as a Galatasaray player, I’m happy here,” Osimhen said after scoring a brace in the 3-2 Europa League victory over Tottenham.

“Since I came the Galatasaray fans, the club, I saw how big a family this club is. The way they have treated me and my family in a wonderful manner. It’s important to be able to give them my all on the pitch.

“I’ve seen a lot of the speculation linking me out of the club in January, I can state through me now I’m going to be here until the end of the season.

“I don’t know what Galatasaray and Napoli are negotiating but of course, if they come to me to speak about one or two things regarding this club I would consider it, of course.

“But now I’m here, I’m focused on this team, I’m focused on the objective the club has set and I want to give my all and make sure that we win the league and if we can go further in the Europa League we can win it also because we have a good squad.”

Osimhen also hinted at the possibility of a permanent move to Galatasaray, stating that he would consider such an offer. However, his immediate focus remains on helping the club achieve success this season.

The Nigeria international has been in great form for the Lions who top the Super Lig and are doing well in the Europa League – currently third.

Osimhen has scored six goals and provided four assists in just eight games for the Istanbul giants and showcased his talent yet again in Europa against Tottenham.

The striker put on a brilliant performance against Spurs in Istanbul on Thursday.