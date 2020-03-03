Chelsea want €30m keeper to replace Kepa, Lampard’s former assistant manager Eddie Newton feeding information back to Blues

Chelsea want Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugrucan Cakir as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga at the end of the season according to Fotospor [Translated by Turkish-Football].

Per the source, the Blues have expressed a keen interest in the 23-year-old keeper.

Frank Lampard’s former assistant manager Eddie Newton reportedly recommended the keeper to his former club and has been feeding back information to London.

Newton left Chelsea in February to become assistant manager at Trabzonspor.

Several Premier League clubs have been linked with Cakir but the Blues are the most high profile side that could need a new keeper.

Liverpool are also interested in the Turkey international as confirmed by Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu.

But with Alisson Becker in the form he has been in it is difficult seeing how Cakir could be more than a second choice option.

Agaoglu values Cakir as being worth as high as €30m and due to their agreement with Financial Fair Play the club must sell players at the end of the current campaign.

“Our transfer budget will be determined by who is sold at the end of the season,” Agaoglu said.

“In my opinion, Ugurcan Cakir is one of the three best goalkeepers in Europe and a huge prospect for Turkish football.

“We want €20-25m, it could be as high as €30m for him but of course we also hope he stays.”

Cakir has been closely scouted by several sides across Europe this season.

Agaoglu also revealed that there were at least five scouts at the game against Besiktas last week.

Trabzonspor take on Fenerbahce in the Turkish Cup semi-finals tonight.