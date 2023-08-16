Chelsea Winger ‘Likely’ to Leave After Traveling to Istanbul For Medical

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is set to undergo a medical with Galatasaray in Turkey according to Guardian reporter Jacob Steinberg.

Steinberg claims Ziyech is ‘looking likely’ to leave Chelsea and join the Turkish giants.

Hakim Ziyech looking likely to leave Chelsea for Galatasaray. Heading to Turkey for a medical. — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) August 16, 2023

The 30-year-old Moroccan international has been linked with a move to the Turkish club for several weeks, and it is now believed that a deal is close to being finalized.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax in 2020, but he has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

He made just 18 appearances in the Premier League last season, and he is not part of manager Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the upcoming season.

Chelsea are hoping the deal does not fall through according to the Evening Standard as they have had trouble offloading him in the past.

Galatasaray are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, and they believe that Ziyech can be a key player for them.

If he passes the medical, he will sign a three-year contract with the Turkish club.

The move to Galatasaray would be a fresh start for Ziyech, who is looking to revive his career after a difficult spell at Chelsea.

He will be hoping to play regular football at Galatasaray and to help the club challenge for trophies.