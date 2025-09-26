Chiesa Cleared for Champions League Action as Liverpool Depth Boosted

Liverpool’s near-perfect start to the 2025-26 season has received another boost with the confirmation that attacker Federico Chiesa will be added to the club’s Champions League squad and is expected to feature in next week’s match against Galatasaray.

The Reds have been in scintillating form, winning all five of their Premier League games, alongside victories in the Champions League and Carabao Cup. The only blemish on their record is a Community Shield loss on penalties to Crystal Palace. Now, the club’s already impressive depth will be tested, and Chiesa is ready to step up.

Timely Rule Change Opens Door for Italian Star

Chiesa, 27, was initially omitted from Liverpool’s European roster due to UEFA’s stringent registration rules, with the spot going instead to Rio Ngumoha. However, a recent injury to defender Giovanni Leoni has created an opening.

According to a report by James Pearce in The Athletic, a new UEFA rule this season allows clubs in the league phase to replace an injured player who has been sidelined for more than 60 days. This change clears the way for the former Juventus man to be registered immediately.

Pearce confirms the Italian star is ready for action: “Chiesa… is expected to feature when Arne Slot’s side face Galatasaray in Istanbul on Tuesday.”

Back in the Best Form

Despite a below-par 2024-25 season, Chiesa has returned this term in a noticeably better mindset and has proven to be a vital player for new manager Arne Slot.

He delivered the winning start to Liverpool’s season with a crucial goal against Bournemouth on the opening day. Since then, his form has continued, including a Man of the Match performance against Southampton. The forward has consistently caused problems for opposing defenses whenever he’s been introduced.

Chiesa’s versatility is a major asset, allowing him to serve as a high-quality backup for all three attacking positions—right wing, left wing, and attacking midfield—behind established players like Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

The ability to include Chiesa in the Champions League squad not only provides Slot with a high-calibre offensive option for the congested fixture list but also signals the club’s confidence in the player. If he maintains his current form, his reported £10 million fee could quickly be viewed as a significant bargain.