Chris Kavanagh Appointed Referee for Galatasaray’s Champions League Clash with Stuttgart

English referee Chris Kavanagh has been appointed by UEFA to officiate Galatasaray’s crucial UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 fixture against VfB Stuttgart at RAMS Park.

The 41-year-old Premier League official will take charge of Tuesday evening’s encounter in Istanbul, supported by an all-English officiating team. Kavanagh, a seasoned figure on the FIFA panel since 2019, brings extensive top-flight domestic and international experience to a match carrying immense weight for both sides in the Champions League phase.

For Okan Buruk’s side, the clash represents a vital opportunity to assert control in the group standings. Coming off back-to-back victories in the Süper Lig—most recently a commanding away display against Konyaspor driven by goals from Victor Osimhen and summer signing Aleksey Batrakov—Galatasaray are looking to translate their domestic momentum onto the European stage.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, present a stern tactical test for the Lions. The Bundesliga outfit arrived in Istanbul following a disciplined domestic campaign of their own, relying on a high-pressing transitional structure that will demand maximum concentration from Galatasaray’s central defensive unit.

The atmosphere at RAMS Park is expected to be at a fever pitch for the midweek fixture, with over 50,000 supporters set to fill the stands. With English official Kavanagh tasked with managing the tempo and discipline of what promises to be a high-intensity European night, Galatasaray know that securing all three points on home soil is paramount to cementing their path toward the knockout rounds.

Kick-off in Istanbul is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.