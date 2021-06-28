Club Brugge strike deal with Altinordu over wonderkid Enis Destan

Club Brugge have struck a deal with Altinordu over the transfer of 19-year-old wonderkid Enis Destan according to NTV Spor.

Per the source, the Belgium giants will pay €2.6m for Destan with a 20 percent future sale clause to Altinordu.

RB Leipzig were also closely linked with Destan but Brugge have managed to clinch a deal offering the youngster attractive terms as well as the prospect of regular first-team football.

Destan had an impressive season at Altinordu who narrowly missed out on promotion to the top-tier.

The young forward scored 13 goals and provided three assists for the Izmir-based side last term.

Destan becomes the latest Altinordu and second-tier player to move directly to Europe.

Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu moved directly to Freiburg from the same side in 2016.

Mehmet Zeki Celik moved directly from the second-tier to Lille, last season Ali Akman was snapped up by Frankfurt.

Altinordu have built a highly acclaimed academy system scouting players from across Turkey.

The club have built a model to discover, nurture and sell talent.

Several major stars in Turkish football today including Soyuncu, Cengiz Under, Berke Ozer and Ravil Tagir are from the Altinordu academy.