Following the spectacular unveiling of Egyptian icon Mohamed Salah at Papara Park, details surrounding the secret negotiation process behind the biggest transfer in Turkish football history have emerged, as reported by Fanatik.

The blockbuster deal—which sent shockwaves through international sports media—was set in motion by a single text message sent during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A World Cup Text Message Sparks the Vision

While watching an international fixture featuring Egypt, Trabzonspor President Ertuğrul Doğan reached out directly to head coach Fatih Tekke:

“Coach, do you want Mohamed Salah?”

Tekke initially expressed surprise before enthusiastically backing the idea, citing Salah’s elite quality and leadership as game-changing assets for the squad. The duo aligned immediately, authorizing Doğan to initiate stealth discussions with Salah’s representatives while keeping the operation strictly confidential.

Key Highlights of the Transfer Negotiation

Parameter Details Initial Catalyst Text message sent during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Financial Factor Player rejected competing offers worth 4x his Trabzonspor wage Key Intermediary Former winger Trezeguet provided daily positive endorsements Decisive Factor Club respect, fan passion videos, and living in a Muslim-majority country

Respect Over Riches and Trezeguet’s Intervention

Addressing the press, President Doğan clarified that financial power alone did not seal the deal:

Higher Offers Rejected: Salah turned down rival proposals offering quadruple the base salary agreed with Trabzonspor, choosing project fit and fan environment over pure monetary gain.

Trezeguet’s Endorsement: Former Trabzonspor winger Trezeguet played a vital role behind the scenes, speaking directly with his international teammate daily to highlight the warmth of the city and club culture.

Cultural Alignment: Presentations showcasing Trabzonspor’s championship celebrations, stadium atmosphere, and the appeal of living in a Muslim country resonated deeply with the 34-year-old forward.

Following months of covert talks, Trabzonspor finalized all documentation in secrecy, culminating in Salah’s arrival and official signing before tens of thousands of cheering supporters in Trabzon.