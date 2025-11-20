Conference League Leader Samsunspor Unstoppable on Two Fronts, Extends Unbeaten Streak to 11

Samsunspor is proving to be the dark horse of Turkish football, commanding attention on both the domestic and European stage with a stunning run of form that has seen them remain undefeated in their last 11 official matches.

The Red-Whites have been a model of stability under German coach Thomas Reis, translating their consistency in the Super League to immediate success in Europe. In this remarkable 11-game period, Samsunspor has secured 7 wins and 4 draws.

European Dominance Without Conceding

The club’s most striking achievement is their flawless run in the UEFA Conference League, where they currently sit as the group leader. Samsunspor has clinched wins in all three of their European fixtures, achieving a perfect record while maintaining a clean sheet in every match. Zero goals conceded is a statement, especially for a team making waves in Europe.

Domestically, the team is equally tough to beat, having gone unbeaten in their last eight Super League matches (4 wins, 4 draws).

Defensive Steel, Offensive Flair

The team’s success is built on a solid foundation of defensive stability, coupled with an efficient attack. Over the 11-match streak, Samsunspor has netted an impressive 20 goals for an average of 1.8 goals per game. More importantly, they have conceded a meager 7 goals to their opponents.

“It seems Thomas Reis has turned them into a tough nut to crack,” commented one pundit. “They are proving that good defense is, in fact, portable across borders.”

With their simultaneous rise in the league table and their unblemished record in the Conference League, the Black Sea team is now in a highly advantageous position to secure a spot in the European knockout rounds.