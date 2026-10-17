Court Rejects Fenerbahce President’s Fourth Attempt to Reclaim Hull City Owner Acun Ilıcalı’s Executive Box

The legal feud surrounding Box 217 at Fenerbahçe’s Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium has reached another landmark ruling, with the Istanbul 10th Consumer Court dismissing Aziz Yıldırım’s fourth petition to reallocate the executive box to his private company.

The ruling maintains Hull City owner Acun Ilıcalı’s legal right to the stadium box and upholds an existing injunction that protects the asset from third-party transfer or confiscation through the end of the 2026–2027 season.

Judicial Rulings & Injunction Protections

The dispute stems from attempts by the club administration at the start of the season to void Ilıcalı’s allocation and absorb Box 217 into the presidential suite:

Fourth Rejection: Yıldırım argued that the box belonged under the control of his private firm. The consumer court rejected the claim, marking the fourth consecutive legal setback for Yıldırım on this issue.

Injunction In Place: The judiciary reaffirmed protective measures blocking Fenerbahçe from reallocating, selling, or transferring usage rights of Box 217 to any third party for the duration of the current campaign.

Vandalism Investigation: Crucially, the court ordered a formal investigation into physical damage inflicted on the box during the dispute, ruling that the forced entry and alteration of the property occurred in direct breach of prior court injunctions.

Broader Off-Pitch Turbulence

The courtroom loss adds to a difficult week for Fenerbahçe, coming just two days after the club’s 6-0 Champions League defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

With the judiciary firmly upholding Ilıcalı’s entitlement to Box 217, the legal battle highlights the persistent off-pitch politics continuing to shadow Fenerbahçe’s campaign.