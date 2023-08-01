Coventry City Agree €9m Deal For Antalyaspor Forward

Coventry City have agreed a deal with Antalyaspor for Haji Wright according to Turkish football journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

The Sky Blues are set to pay €9m plus €2m in bonuses for the 25-year-old American striker.

Also the Turkish side will receive 20 per cent of the future sale of Wright.

Wright joined Antalyaspor on loan from Danish side Sonderjyske in 2021 and made the move permanent the following summer.

He was a star player in the league last term scored 15 goals in 28 appearances for the Turkish side last season and helped them avoid relegation.

Coventry are in the market for a striker to replace Viktor Gyokeres and are focused on the 25-year-old US international.

Michael Beale, Coventry's manager, is an admirer of Wright

The deal is still subject to finalization, but Coventry are hopeful of completing the transfer soon.