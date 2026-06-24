Coventry City Target Goztepe Midfielder Anthony Dennis in €15m Transfer Bid

Trendyol Süper Lig side Göztepe are bracing themselves for another major financial windfall as Nigerian midfielder Anthony Dennis attracts concrete interest from the English Premier League.

Newly promoted English top-flight club Coventry City have emerged as the primary suitors for the 22-year-old talent, with formal negotiations currently underway, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Göztepe have reportedly set a firm €15 million valuation on the defensive midfielder and are holding out for their full asking price. The İzmir-based outfit has developed a strong reputation for developing and selling high-value assets. They recently finalized a high-profile €25 million transfer that saw Brazilian forward Rômulo depart for Bundesliga heavyweights RB Leipzig. Management now aims to replicate that financial blueprint by securing a significant fee for Dennis.

The young Nigerian enjoyed a breakout campaign last season, anchoring Göztepe’s midfield with maturity beyond his years. He made 31 appearances across all competitions, demonstrating excellent spatial awareness, tackling ability, and transition play, while also chipping in with three crucial goals. His consistent performances caught the attention of several European scouts, but Coventry City have moved quickly to the front of the queue as they look to reinforce their squad for the grueling Premier League survival battle ahead.

Sources close to the negotiations indicate that talks are progressing positively. While personal terms with the player are not expected to be an issue, the final structure of the payment and performance-related add-ons are still being ironed out by the directors. If the remaining financial parameters are resolved smoothly, the transfer is expected to be finalized and officially announced before the end of the week, marking another historic departure for Göztepe.