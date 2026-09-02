Crucial Hours in Istanbul: Fenerbahçe Locked in Fierce Negotiations with Eintracht Frankfurt for Can Uzun

Fenerbahçe have entered intense negotiations with Eintracht Frankfurtin a high-stakes bid to sign 20-year-old Turkish international playmaker Can Uzun before tonight’s UEFA European squad registration deadline, according to Fanatik.

Speaking on behalf of the Fenerbahçe executive board, football director Cihan Kamer confirmed that while general senior transfer moves have concluded, active efforts remain underway to bring in an elite Under-23 signing.

The primary focus of those efforts has centered squarely on Uzun.

Racing Against the UEFA Midnight Deadline

With European competing clubs required to submit their final official squad lists to UEFA by midnight tonight, the Yellow Canaries are conducting round-the-clock talks with Frankfurt representatives.

Uzun, who impressed during his debut campaign in Germany and represented Türkiye at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is viewed by Fenerbahçe management as a transformative domestic signing.

High Valuation & Transfer Rivalry

Securing the young attacker will require a record-breaking investment. German media reports indicate that Eintracht Frankfurt recently turned down a €40 million offer from Fenerbahçe’s arch-rivals Galatasaray, viewing Uzun as a key pillar of their Bundesliga squad.

To pull off what would be one of the biggest moves of the Turkish transfer window, Fenerbahçe will need to submit a package surpassing Galatasaray’s rejected valuation to convince the German side to sanction a deadline-day sale.