Crucial World Cup Qualifier: In-Form Turkey Host Georgia in Battle for Playoff Spot

A vital three points in the race for the 2026 World Cup playoffs is on the line as Turkey welcomes Georgia to the Kocaeli Stadyumu on Tuesday. The Group E showdown pits second-place Turkey (six points) against third-place Georgia (three points), making the result pivotal in determining who will challenge for the runner-up spot behind group leaders Spain.

Turkey Riding Wave of Momentum

The Crescent-Stars are aiming for only their second-ever World Cup appearance, hoping to replicate the historic third-place run from 2002. They enter the match full of confidence following a spectacular 6-1 demolition of Bulgaria on Saturday. That match saw a breakout performance from the attacking youngsters, with Kenan Yıldız bagging a brace and Real Madrid star Arda Güler getting on the scoresheet alongside efforts from Zeki Çelik and İrfan Can Kahveci.

Turkey currently holds the advantage in the standings and the head-to-head record, having narrowly beaten Georgia 3-2 earlier in the campaign. Historically, Turkey have won their last three encounters with Georgia, scoring three goals in each victory, and will be looking for another free-scoring display on home soil.

Coach Vincenzo Montella may opt for an unchanged line-up following the emphatic win, with the team’s attacking fluidity proving too much for their last opponent. Arda Güler remains a prime threat, having registered three goals and three assists in his last six international outings.

Georgia’s Fight for History

Georgia arrives with the goal of reaching the World Cup for the first time as an independent nation, building on the experience gained from their debut at Euro 2024. However, Willy Sagnol’s side faces a challenging task to close the three-point gap on Turkey.

After a solid 3-0 victory against Bulgaria in September, Georgia was brought back to earth in a 2-0 defeat to group leaders Spain, where goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili’s penalty save was arguably the highlight. With only three games remaining, a defeat would leave them six points adrift of the playoff spot, making Tuesday’s trip to Kocaeli critical.

The visitors will be relying heavily on their talisman, Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has scored three times in his last four international appearances. Defensively, they are boosted by the return of Luka Lochoshvili from suspension, who is expected to feature in central defense.

A win for Georgia would be their first competitive away victory over Turkey and their first head-to-head success in 17 years.

Turkey possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Kokcu; Aydin, Guler, Kenan Yildiz; Uzun

Georgia possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Kakabadze, Goglichidze, Lochoshvili, Azarovi; Kiteishvili, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili; Davitashvili, Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze