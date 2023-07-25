Crystal Palace Boss ‘Really Sad’ That Wilfried Zaha Left For Galatasaray, Wages Revealed

Wilfried Zaha has left Crystal Palace to join Galatasaray on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old Ivory Coast forward has signed a three-year deal with the Turkish club, which will see him will be paid a signing-on fee of 2.35m euros (£2m) and an annual salary of 4.35m euros (£3.75m, Galatasaray revealed.

Zaha came through the Palace academy and has spent the majority of his career at the club, making 458 appearances and scoring 90 goals.

He helped the Eagles win promotion to the Premier League in 2013 and has been a key player in their recent seasons.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson said: “I was really sad to hear that Wilf has decided to leave and start a new chapter in his footballing life.

“The club is losing an iconic figure and although we regret that it has not been possible to persuade Wilfried to stay longer, we can only wish the very best of luck to him and his family.”

Zaha is the latest high-profile player to leave Palace this summer, following the departures of goalkeeper Jack Butland and midfielders Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur.

The Ivory Coast international arrive in Istanbul, Turkiye on Sunday evening and was greeted by thousands of fans.

The 30-year-old has had his medical and been officially unveiled as a Galatasaray player.

Zaha will be eligible to play for the Lions with immediate effect as he has now been registered.

The Yellow-Reds kick off their Champions League via the playoff route tonight against Zalgiris at the LFF Stadium.