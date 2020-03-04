Crystal Palace suffer major injury blow as £20m star ruled out for 7 months

Crystal Palace striker Cenk Tosun is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to an injury.

The 28-year-old suffered a knee injury during training with Crystal Palace earlier this week.

According to The Athletic, Palace are awaiting the results of scans but are fearing the worst.

The report goes onto state that Tosun is ‘set to miss rest of the season.’

Meanwhile, NTV reported today that the Turkey international has been ruled out for seven months.

The injury comes as a major blow to Turkey boss Senol Gunes as Tosun is unlikely to feature in this summers Euro 2020.

Tosun’s long-term future at Crystal Palace is also in doubt. The Turkey international joined the Place on loan from Everton over the January transfer window.

Palace have an option to sign Tosun for £20 million, however, they are unlikely to activate the clause due to the player’s current injury.

Tosun has two-years remaining on his contract with Everton. The 1,83m striker has scored just two goals in ten Premier League appearances this season.

Crystal Palace are back in action this weekend when they host Watford FC at Selhurst Park.