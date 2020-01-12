Crystal Palace Fans ‘Applause’ Cenk Tosun On Debut Against Arsenal At Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Turkey international Cenk Tosun made his debut coming on as a second-half substitute replacing Max Mayer on 69 minutes.

Tosun joined Palace on a six-month loan on Friday and made his debut under 24 hours after completing his move.

The 28-year-old received a warm welcome from Palace fans after his introduction to the game as shown in the video below.

Tosun reacted to his debut on his official social media accounts with a post in English and his native Turkish thanking the fans for their warm welcome.

The draw kept Palace above Arsenal in the Premier League table in 9th place on 29 points, the Gunners meanwhile, are 10th in the table on 28 points.

Tosun could make his first start next week when south London based side take on Manchester City next at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday 18 January.