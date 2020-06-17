Crystal Palace loanee Sorloth scores 27th goal in first away victory over Fenerbahce in 23 years to reach Turkish Cup final

Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth took his goal tally to 27 this season after scoring a brace against Fenerbahce.

The Trabzonspor striker put on a man of the match display in the Turkish Cup semi-final second leg at the Sukru Saracoglu tormenting Fenerbahce.

Sorloth opened the scoring on 6 minutes with Caleb Ekuban providing the assist.

Alexander Sorloth scored his 26th goal of the the season away to Fenerbahçe in the Turkish Cup semi final pic.twitter.com/0Lw9pJ5TFT — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) June 16, 2020

Midway through the first half he managed to wind up Fenerbahce player-manager Emre Belozoglu to the point of having a meltdown resulting in the experienced midfielder being booked twice in the space of a minute to get sent off.

He was not actually an active player at the time of the incident but did not do the Fenerbahce team harmony any favors.

Deniz Turuc did equalise for the home side with a brilliant volley on 42 minutes.

What a volley from Deniz Türüç 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vir8QlDkSv — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) June 16, 2020

It was Sorloth to the rescue again on 83 minutes when he found the back of the net after being setup by Ekuban for the second time.

Filip Novak scored his sides third and final goal in what was the first victory Trabzonspor recorded away to Fenerbahce in 23 years.

Trabzonspor ended up beating Fenerbahce 5-2 on aggregate and booking a place in the Turkish Cup final.

Sorloth took his season tally to 27 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season.

The Norway international is on a two-year loan at Trabzonspor but the Black Sea based side do have a €6m buy option.

Palace will not be able to recall Sorloth next season unless he were to put in a request to leave.