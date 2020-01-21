Crystal Palace Loanee Scores First Hat-Trick Taking His Trabzonspor Tally To Career High 18 Goals

Trabzonspor crushed Kasimpasa 6-0 in the Super Lig on Sunday to close the gap with league leaders Sivasspor to five points.

Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth was the star of the show scoring a hat-trick against the Istanbul based outfit.

Sorloth has been one of the transfers of the season taking his overall tally to 18 goals and five assists in all competitions this season.

The Norway international has reached a career-high number of goals scored.

Sorloth has never scored 18 goals before at a single club. His previous record was 15 goals and nine assists in 26 games for Midtjylland.

In the Super Lig Sorloth has 15 goals and four assists in 18 games.

The powerful striker will become the highest goal scorer in Trabzonspor history if he finds the back of the net 11 more times this season.

Sorloth joined Trabzonspor on a two-year loan move from Palace over the summer and is expected to stay on at the Black Sea based outfit next term.