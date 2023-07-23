Crystal Palace Miss Out on Wilfried Zaha After Galatasaray Win Transfer Race

Galatasaray have won the race for Wilfried Zaha, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Zaha hás agreed terms with the Lions and will arrive in Istanbul tonight to undergo a medical and complete his move.

The Yellow-Reds have officially disclosed that they are in ‘talks’ with Zaha.

The statement is a formality. Turkish clubs listed on the stock exchange must disclose transfer talks with announcing a transfer.

Galatasaray will announce confirmation that Zaha has agreed terms shortly.

The Istanbul giants offered Zaha an £8m-a-year deal as reported by the Daily Mail.

The latest development comes amid Crystal Palace offering a renewal offer worth £200,000-per-week.

Zaha hás been training with Palace but is currently a free agent after his contract expired last month.

Additionally, Fenerbahce were closely linked with Zaha but have lost out to their rivals.

Galatasaray are able to offer Champions League football next season after winning the Super Lig for the 23rd time last season.

Zaha is a talented winger who is known for his dribbling skills and ability to score goals. He has been capped 31 times by the Ivory Coast national team.

Zaha is 30 years old and has played for Crystal Palace for most of his career, he will now play abroad for the first time.