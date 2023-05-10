Crystal Palace prepare £17m bid to sign Galatasaray right-back

Crystal Palace are preparing a £17 million bid to sign Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey, according to TGRT.

Per the source, Palace are prepared to offer £17m for Boey and Galatasaray are open to selling their star man but want to hold out for £22m.

Lions manager Okan Buruk who is a big fan of Boey is prepared to let the full-back go under the right conditions.

Boey himself recently told L’equipe that he could leave Turkey at the end of the season.

“There, I knew the lows, the highs. My performances are regular now,” he said.

“I think it’s time to reach a milestone but we’ll see at the end of the season depending on what happens.”

If the deal goes through, Boey would become Palace’s first signing of the summer.

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form for Galatasaray this season, making 32 appearances in all competitions and scoring two goals.

Palace are in the market for a new right-back as Joel Ward is reaching the end of his career and will turn 34 this year.

The Lions are currently first in the Super Lig, five points clear of second place Fenerbahce.