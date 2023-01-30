Crystal Palace prepared to offer €12m for Fenerbahce right-back

Crystal Palace are prepared to offer €12m for Fenerbahce right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Eagles are keen on the Nigeria international and are expected to make a formal offer.

READ: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants French right-back

Palace have put together a package worth €12m including bonuses.

Fenerbahce are keen on selling the full-back as they are planning to sign Mert Muldur from Sassuolo.

The Yellow Canaries would accept the offer but Palace only have until 31 January to get a deal over the line.

The 25-year-old has played in England before in fact Fenerbahce signed him from QPR for €500,000 in January 2021.

The Nigeria international has made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Yellow-Navy Blues and has one cap at national team level.

Osayi-Samuel is under contract for another two-and-a-half seasons at Fenerbahce.

The full-back has missed the last three games through injury but started the previous four.

Fenerbahce are currently second in the Super Lig having won their last three games in a row and are just four points behind leaders Galatasaray.