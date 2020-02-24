Crystal Palace set to offer €20m for Tottenham target after sending scouts to Turkey

Cenk Tosun’un da formasını giydiği Crystal Palace’ın Ozan Tufan transferinde ısrarcı olduğu ve 20 milyon euro serbest kalma bedelini ödeyerek transferi gerçekleştireceği ifade edildi

Turkey international Ozan Tufan has been closely linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks following an up-turn in his form this season.

The box-to-box midfielder regained his spot in Fenerbahce’s starting XI and is a regular starter for the Turkey national team too.

According to the daily Turkish newspaper, Fanatik, Tottenham, Everton, Crystal Palace and Leicester City scouts were present during the intercontinental derby.

Per the source, the scouts were impressed by Tufan’s performance on the night, despite Fenerbahce suffering a 3-1 defeat at home to their bitter rivals Galatasaray.

Fanatik go onto state that Palace are prepared to activate Tufan’s €20 million release clause.

Palace loanee Cenk Tosun is also understood to be playing an active role in negotiations.

Ozan Tufan has racked up five assists and two goals in 23 appearances for Fenerbahce this season.

Fenerbahce will be hoping to bounce back from Sunday’s defeat to Galatasaray when they travel down south to take on Antalyaspor this weekend.