Crystal Palace Star’s Agent Spotted In Turkey, Fueling Transfer Speculation

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha’s agent was spotted at Fenerbahce’s 3-1 win over Trabzonspor on Friday in the Super Lig, amid reports that the Turkish club are interested in signing the Ivory Coast international.

Turkish sports journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu reported that Zaha’s agent was invited by Fenerbahce to the Trabzonspor game.

Sabuncuoglu also shared four photographs of Zaha’s agent at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium.

Zaha, 29, has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce for several months, and his agent’s presence at the game has only increased speculation that a move could be imminent.

The winger has been a key player for Palace since joining the club from Manchester United in 2013, scoring 63 goals in 269 appearances.

However, Zaha is out of contract at the end of the season and unless he signs a last minute extension he will be leaving as a free agent.

Fenerbahce are free to enter direct talks with Zaha due to his current contract situation.

The Yellow Canaries are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of next season, and Zaha would be a major coup for the club who kept themselves in the title race with the victory over rivals Trabzonspor.

Fenerbahce are currently five points behind leaders Galatasaray who take on Sivasspor today.