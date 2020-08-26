Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth wants transfer but not this summer

Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth has been closely linked with several clubs after an impressive season on loan at Trabzonspor.

Sorloth does want a transfer but not this summer according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Norway international is happy at Trabzonspor and wants to guide his side to the league title before leaving.

Sorloth joined the Claret-Blues on a two-year loan deal and Palace do not have the option to recall.

The powerful striker scored 33 goals and provided 11 assists last term and helped his side lift the Turkish Cup and finish as runners-up in the league.

Sorloth finished the season as goal king scored 24 times and providing nine assists in 34 appearances.

Trabzonspor have a €6m buy option which will remain active until the end of the season.

Palace could potentially have earned a lot more had they not included the buy option.

Trabzonspor value Sorloth as being worth minimum €20m.

The 24-year-old has been a vocal supporter of new manager Eddie Newton, praising the former Chelsea man for his coaching methods.

“I am looking forward to the new season,” he said.

“I’ve been working really hard in training and Eddie Newton has upped the level, we are training a lot harder now.

“The new manager has been working on developing my game and has some really great ideas.

“I get the feeling we are going to have a really good season.”

As things stand it looks like Sorloth will remain at Trabzonspor next season. His value could continue to increase if he has another high scoring season.