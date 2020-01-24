Crystal Palace Striker Christian Benteke’s Agent Makes Frank Transfer Statement Amid Aston Villa & Turkey Interest

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has been closely linked with a January exit over the winter transfer window.

Aston Villa, Bordeaux and Besiktas are just some of the sides that have been reported to have shown an interest in the Belgium international.

Benteke’s agent Eris Kismet has informed Turkish-Football that his client will not consider a move to Turkey and that he will not be leaving Palace.

It appears that the 29-year-old wants to stay and fight for his place in the team.

“Even if there was any offers from there side from Christian’s side he is 100% sure he will not go to Turkey and he will stay at Palace,” Kismet said.

The arrival of Cenk Tosun on loan from Everton could however, end up pushing Benteke further down the pecking order.

The Turkish international has starred in all three Palace games since joining on a temporary move over the winter transfer window.

Benteke has not been included in the Palace squad for the past six Premier League games.

The powerful striker has yet to score this season making a total of 16 appearances in all competitions playing 576 minutes of football.

Benteke does however, still have 18 months remaining on his contract.

Since joining Palace Benteke has scored 21 goals and provided nine assists in 106 games.