Crystal Palace target wants to return to England, Besiktas receive several offers

Besiktas midfielder Gedson Fernandes has received several offers according to the Star newspaper.

Per the source, Fernandes has offers from England and Italy including Crystal Palace and Lazio.

Palace have been dealt a transfer boost as it has emerged that Fernandes wants to return to the Premier League.

The central midfielder is no stranger to playing in England, he joined Besiktas from Benfica following a loan stint at Tottenham.

He struggled at Spurs but wants another shot at playing in England.

Fernandes is under contract at Besiktas until 2026 and while the report does not give numbers regarding the transfer fee being demanded it does state that the Super Lig giants will want a substantial fee.

The 24-year-old midfielder joined Besiktas on a €6m move from Benfica after short loan stays at Galatasaray and Caykur Rizespor.

The Portugal international has been a key player for Besiktas this season and has five assists in 28 appearances this season.

The Black Eagles are currently just two points behind second placed Fenerbahce and will book a place in the Champions League next season if they finish in the top two.