Damien Comolli confirms Premier League sides want Newcastle & Tottenham target Vedat Muriqi

Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi has been closely linked with a move to the Premier League.

The Turkish media were linking Muriqi with a new team almost every day over the winter transfer window.

The latest transfer rumor reported that Newcastle United [Nethaber] entered the race for Muriqi but that Burnley, Leicester City, Manchester United and Monaco are also interested.

Back in January Turkish-Football reported that Tottenham have also been keeping tabs on the striker.

Spurs sent scouts to the first six-games Muriqi played this season and have been monitoring him since.

Former Fenerbahce sporting director Damien Comolli was responsible for signing Muriqi from Rizespor last summer.

Comolli resigned from his position at the Yellow Canaries last month and finally opened up about the Kosovo international.

The French sporting director made it clear that there are several Premier League sides interested in Muriqi and scouting him.

“There were several Premier League sides who wanted tickets to watch Vedat before games,” Comolli said. [Athletic via Bein Sport Turkey].

“I think he could play at any team in England. Like Olivier Giroud, he needs to find a manager like Arsene Wenger.”

Muriqi has however, struggle for goals over recent weeks.

After a brilliant few months the 25-year-old striker has hit a rough patch and has failed to score in his last four league games.

The 1.94m tall striker has 13 goals and six assists in all competitions for the Yellow-Navies this season.