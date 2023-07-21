Defender on Verge of Joining Besiktas After Leaving Leicester City

Daniel Amartey is set to Besiktas on a free transfer after leaving Leicester City according to Ghana Soccer Net.

Per the source, Amartey will sign a two-year contract with the option for a further year.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Additionally, football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also claimed Amartey is on the verge of signing a three year deal with Besiktas.

Amartey is currently in Turkey and is expected to complete his deal at some stage over the next 24 hours.

Daniel Amartey, on the verge of signing three year deal at Besiktas. ⚪️⚫️🦅 There are some issues with Lyanco deal at paperwork signing stage — still no signature on contracts, Southampton waiting to understand final outcome. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

Amartey made 112 appearances for Leicester in seven seasons, winning the Premier League title in 2016 and the FA Cup in 2021.

He was initially linked with a move to AC Milan or Inter Milan in Italy, as well as Celtic in Scotland, but Besiktas won the race for his signature.

Amartey will be reunited with his compatriot Alexander Djiku at Besiktas, who joined the club from Strasbourg on a free transfer earlier this summer.

The two defenders are expected to be key players for Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig next season.

Amartey is a versatile defender who can play at center-back or right-back. He is known for his strength and his ability to read the game.

Besiktas is looking to challenge for the Turkish Super Lig title next season and have made strengthening the defence a priority.