Defender on Verge of Joining Besiktas After Leaving Leicester City

By
Emre Sarigul
-
Besiktas' fans celebrate their 2016-2017 Turkish league champion title after the Turkish Spor Toto Super league football match between Besiktas and Osmanlispor near the Vodafone Park stadium on June 3, 2017 in Istanbul. / AFP PHOTO / YASIN AKGUL (Photo credit should read YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Daniel Amartey is set to Besiktas on a free transfer after leaving Leicester City according to Ghana Soccer Net.

Per the source, Amartey will sign a two-year contract with the option for a further year.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Additionally, football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also claimed Amartey is on the verge of signing a three year deal with Besiktas.

Amartey is currently in Turkey and is expected to complete his deal at some stage over the next 24 hours.

Amartey made 112 appearances for Leicester in seven seasons, winning the Premier League title in 2016 and the FA Cup in 2021.

He was initially linked with a move to AC Milan or Inter Milan in Italy, as well as Celtic in Scotland, but Besiktas won the race for his signature.

Amartey will be reunited with his compatriot Alexander Djiku at Besiktas, who joined the club from Strasbourg on a free transfer earlier this summer.

The two defenders are expected to be key players for Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig next season.

Amartey is a versatile defender who can play at center-back or right-back. He is known for his strength and his ability to read the game.

Besiktas is looking to challenge for the Turkish Super Lig title next season and have made strengthening the defence a priority.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR