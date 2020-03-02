Daniel Sturridge has Trabzonspor contract terminated

Trabzonspor and Daniel Sturridge agreed to have his contract terminated through mutual consent today.

Below is the official documentation confirming that Sturridge is no longer a Trabzonspor player.

Sturridge will not be paid compensation and has agreed to give up all forward-looking rights and receivables.

The former England international’s contract would have run until the end of the 2021 season had he stayed on.

Sturridge is a free agent again just eight months after leaving Liverpool.

The 30-year-old also left Liverpool as a free agent at the end of last season after his contract came to an end.

The striker moved on to Liverpool in January 2013 for £12m after falling out of favor at Stamford Bridge.

His time at Liverpool also ended in controversy after he was banned from playing football for a fortnight and fined £75,000 after being found guilty of breaching betting rules last July.

Sturridge was actually given a six-week ban but four of them were suspended and he was free to return to playing football again on 31 July.