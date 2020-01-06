Daniel Sturridge Will Not Be Joining Aston Villa Reveals Trabzonspor President Ahmet Agaoglu

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has responded to rumours linking Daniel Sturridge with a move to Aston Villa in January.

Agaoglu made it clear that Sturridge will not be leaving over the transfer window and underlined that Trabzonspor have received no offers for the 30-year-old striker.

“We have received an offer for Daniel Sturridge but we want to keep him at the club over the second half of the season,” Agaoglu said.

“We think he has a lot more to give and that we are going to witness a much better Sturridge in the second half of the season.”

The Daily Mail reported that Villa are looking to bring Sturridge back to England to add some firepower to his squad who are hoping to move away from relegation trouble in the Premier League.

Villa boss Dean Smith is facing an injury crisis up front with Brazilian forward Wesley sidelined with a knee problem.

Sturridge scored a brace in 6-2 victory over Kayerispor before the winter break.

The former England international took his overall tally to seven goals and four assists for the Super Lig club in 13 appearances.

Trabzonspor are currently 3rd in the Super Lig just five points behind league leaders Sivasspor.