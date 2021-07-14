David Luiz could join Mario Balotelli at Adana Demirspor after club president confirms talks

Adana Demirspor club president Murat Sancak has confirmed talks with David Luiz are underway.

Sancak revealed that negotiations with Luiz are ongoing and that ‘god willing’ a deal will be made.

“Talks with David Luiz are ongoing, god willing we will reach a deal,” Sancak said.

“When the fees are high we have to negotiate. We want an agreement both sides are happy with.”

Luiz is currently a free agent after leading Arsenal at the end of June following his contract expiring.

The Brazil international could end up joining Mario Balotelli and Younes Belhanda at the newly promoted Turkish club.

Demirspor have made a number of surprise high-profile signings this summer but are not finished and want to add Luiz to the team.

Luiz has been linked with several clubs since leaving Arsenal including PSG and Marseille.

The 34-year-old recently revealed that he wants to stay in Europe.

The experienced defender was first choice for Arsenal last term. Luiz scored two goals in 30 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions last term.