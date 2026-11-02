Defensive Crisis Deepens for Fenerbahçe as Kojo Oppong Officially Ruled Out of Liverpool Clash

Fenerbahçe’s defensive injury toll has mounted further ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 fixture against Liverpool, with Ghanaian central defender Kojo Oppong officially excluded from the matchday squad following a muscular injury.

The 22-year-old made his first senior start for the Yellow Canaries in Saturday’s 2–1 Süper Lig defeat to Göztepe, but was forced off in the 84th minute after suffering acute pain, making way for Yiğit Efe Demir.

Medical evaluations conducted on Monday at the Can Bartu Training Facilities confirmed the extent of the damage, prompting medical staff to rule him out of the European tie.

Interim head coach Dirk Kuyt oversaw training on Monday morning without rest following the weekend setback. Players who logged over 60 minutes against Göztepe underwent recovery work, while the remaining group engaged in tactical drills and small-sided games.

Oppong’s absence severely restricts Kuyt’s defensive options, adding to a list of unavailable key players that already includes Nathan Aké, Marco Asensio, and Jayden Oosterwolde.

With both Aké and Oppong sidelined, 21-year-old Yiğit Efe Demir is expected to partner Milan Škriniar in the heart of Fenerbahçe’s defense when six-time European champions Liverpool arrive at Kadıköy on Wednesday evening.