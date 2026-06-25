Defiant Montella Rejects Resignation Calls Ahead of USA Clash: “I Cannot Accept Personal Attacks”

Turkey head coach Vincenzo Montella has issued a strong response to critics calling for his resignation following the national team’s early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking at a press conference at Los Angeles Stadium ahead of Turkey’s final Group D match against the United States, the Italian manager made it clear he has no intention of stepping down.

“Those who want me to resign must accept that I will not do it,” Montella stated firmly. “Unless the president and the players tell me otherwise, I will continue my duties with full motivation.”

The manager highlighted his achievements, noting that he successfully guided Turkey to both the European Championship and the World Cup back-to-back—a historic first for the nation under a single coach. Defending his squad’s performance despite consecutive defeats to Australia and Paraguay, Montella shared extensive statistical data to emphasize their attacking dominance, noting high numbers in total shots, penalty box actions, and possession metrics.

“Football is an art of scoring goals, and we know this. The team came very close but couldn’t convert. However, that does not mean we throw everything we’ve built into the trash,” he explained.

Montella also took the opportunity to address the mounting criticism from media and fans, which he feels has crossed a line. “I cannot accept personal attacks,” the manager expressed, comparing his protective stance over the squad to that of a parent. “These players are like my own children; they are the future of our football. I will continue to support them unconditionally.”

While acknowledging hotel protests by a small group of individuals upon their arrival in California, Montella noted that the overwhelming majority of local Turkish expatriates had shown tremendous support, even forming a vehicle convoy behind the team bus.

Addressing the final match against a highly athletic USMNT led by Mauricio Pochettino, Montella emphasized the need for unity as they look toward future tournaments, including the UEFA Nations League A and the next European Championship. “We will return home because we know the mathematics. But we are here at a World Cup for the first time in 24 years. We must act together to truly contribute to the country’s football history.”