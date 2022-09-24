Dele Alli hopes to return to England national team, sees Jose Mourinho features in Besiktas manager

Dele Alli missed the last two games before the international break with injury but hopes to recover in time for the Istanbul derby against Fenerbahce.

The derby against Fenerbahce will be played next week at the Vodafone Park stadium, it will be the first major derby Alli has featured in since joining Besiktas on loan from Everton this summer.

Alli has not called up for England since June 2019.

The 26-year-old did however, make it clear that he wants to return to the national team.

Alli was quoted by Fanatik as saying, “I have recovered and I feel pretty good.

“Everyone dreams of playing for their national team and I hope to return.

“I am able to express myself more freely here on the field and I want to surprise people.

“I want to become champion here.”

Alli also revealed that he sees a lot of Jose Mourinho in his new manager Valérien Ismaël.

Mourinho coached Alli during his time at Tottenham and currently manages AS Roma.

“I am really happy in Turkey, when it comes to motivating the manager is like Jose Mourinho,” he added.

“He makes it clear what he expects from me and has given me self confidence.”

Alli has two goals in two starts for Besiktas since joining, both games ended in victory.

Besiktas picked up just one point in two games since the midfielder picked up his injury.