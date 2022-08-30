Dele Alli impresses on Besiktas debut as Black Eagles beat Sivasspor 3-1

Besiktas beat Sivasspor 3-1 at the Vodafone Park stadium in the Super Lig on Monday.

Dele Alli made his Besiktas debut, starting for his new side and playing a total of 78 minutes.

Alli put on an impressive display and the official Besiktas Twitter page shared a clip from the game.

The 26-year-old nutmegged Charis Charisis and going on a run into the Sivasspor half.

He almost created an assist with a defence splitting through ball before being brought down by the Greek midfielder.

Alli was called over by the Besiktas fans after the game to lead a classic chant.

Dele Alli 3'lü çektiriyorpic.twitter.com/hNmRwF99QS — 59.748 Beşiktaş anı (@besiktasanilari) August 29, 2022

Alli reacted to the victory on his official Instagram account with the following post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch2_PtKjBtW/?hl=en

Alli completed a season-long loan move from Everton to the Black-Whites, who will pay £1.9million as a loan fee and can sign the England international permanently for £6m before January or for £8m next summer.

The victory took Besiktas top of the Super Lig table on 10 points after four games.

The Black Eagles will face Ankaragucu away on Sunday September 4 next.