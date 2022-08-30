Dele Alli impresses on Besiktas debut as Black Eagles beat Sivasspor 3-1

Besiktas beat Sivasspor 3-1 at the Vodafone Park stadium in the Super Lig on Monday.
Dele Alli made his Besiktas debut, starting for his new side and playing a total of 78 minutes.
Alli put on an impressive display and the official Besiktas Twitter page shared a clip from the game.
The 26-year-old nutmegged Charis Charisis and going on a run into the Sivasspor half.
He almost created an assist with a defence splitting through ball before being brought down by the Greek midfielder.
Alli was called over by the Besiktas fans after the game to lead a classic chant.
Alli reacted to the victory on his official Instagram account with the following post.
Alli completed a season-long loan move from Everton to the Black-Whites, who will pay £1.9million as a loan fee and can sign the England international permanently for £6m before January or for £8m next summer.
The victory took Besiktas top of the Super Lig table on 10 points after four games.
The Black Eagles will face Ankaragucu away on Sunday September 4 next.