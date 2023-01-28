Dele Alli receives standing ovation from Besiktas fans after goal and assist

Besiktas won their fifth league game in a row on Friday beating Alanyaspor 3-0 at the Vodafone Park stadium.

Dele Alli was the talk of the town after the game for his impressive performance.

Alli got a rare start after struggling for form recently and did not disappoint the faith shown in him by manager Senol Gunes.

The Everton loanee scored and provided an assist putting on a man of the match display which earned him a standing ovation from the Besiktas fans.

Dele Alli’den de üçlü geldi. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/97Rz4uNNay — Pozitif Spor (@PozitifSport) January 27, 2023

Following the game, Alli told reporters at beIN Sport: “I wanted to show people what I can do, this is my source of motivation.

“When I came here, people had expectations. I couldn’t show what I could do, but this match is what I focused on.

“It’s not mine but the team’s performance that is important. I will do my best in every match.”

The start was Alli’s first since December and could see him keep his place in the team at this critical phase of the season.

Besiktas are in the title race after winning their last five games and find themselves seven points behind leaders Galatasaray.